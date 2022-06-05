Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.