Sixteen local residents have agreed to serve on a residents committee to promote a property tax proposal placed on the Aug. 2 ballot by Joplin city officials.
The council will be asked at a meeting Monday to approve a resolution in support of the appointments.
The city proposes to impose property taxes of $1 per $100 assessed valuation on real estate and $1 per $100 assessed valuation on personal property. Discussions of city staff and council regarding the proposal have committed proceeds of the tax to pay for increased wages for police officers and firefighters. There is no expiration date for the tax on the ballot.
Members of the residents committee will make public presentations on the tax proposal to groups and organizations after learning about the details from city staff.
Committee members will include two former mayors, Mike Seibert and Ryan Stanley; and a former City Council member, Anthony Monteleone. There also is the former Newton County sheriff and Joplin police officer, Ken Copeland.
Representatives from business and professional, real estate, education and medical sectors are Lane Clevenger, Kim Cox, C.B. Eastman, John Hipple, Lance Hoopia, Spencer Layne, Fred Palmer, Sergio Rizo, Matthew Robertson, Lewann Sowersby, Andrea Waggoner and Gloria Turner.
The ballot measure will be titled "Proposition Public Safety."
The tax proposal would assess $1 for every $100 of assessed valuation on real estate and on personal property. The city cited an example that a house valued at $150,000 would cost about $285 in taxes and $30,000 worth of personal property would cost about $100 a year.
City Manager Nick Edwards said at an earlier council meeting that property taxes were the best option to generate the $9 million needed for wage increases to attract and retain public safety workers.
In addition to that, the money would fund as pension and retirement options that could keep existing workers on the job or come back to their jobs after retiring.
