The COVID-19 pandemic postponed municipal elections last spring, but as cases continue to go down and more people are being vaccinated, municipal and school elections will move forward as planned on Tuesday.
Several states have different requirements when it comes to voting. Here’s what you need to know and bring with you to the polls if you are a registered voter in Missouri or Oklahoma:
Polling Hours
Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day in Missouri.
All voters who are in line when polling locations close are allowed to vote.
Oklahoma polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. At general elections, all voters receive the same ballot and may vote for any candidate or question on the ballot.
Voter ID
• Missouri: Acceptable forms of voter ID include identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state or a local election authority of the state; identification issued by the U.S. government or agency thereof; identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, located within the state of Missouri; or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter.
• Oklahoma: A document used for proof of identity for voting must have been issued by the U.S. government, the state of Oklahoma or a federally recognized tribal government.
The law requires a document used for proof of identity for voting to contain the following information: the name of the person to whom it was issued; a photograph of the person to whom it was issued; and an expiration date that is after the date of the election, unless the identification is valid indefinitely.
Sample ballots
Sample ballots are usually posted on the local election board websites, but they can also be viewed at the polling place or at the office of your local election authority. Sample ballots are also required to be printed twice prior to each election in newspapers of general circulation. Some election jurisdictions may also mail sample ballots to all registered voters in that jurisdiction.
