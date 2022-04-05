Today in the Globe newsroom we prepared for election results coming in tonight.
Polls will soon close for municipal elections in Joplin and across the region. One of the biggest items on the ballot is a bond issue to renovate and expand Memorial Hall.
We'll have more details about election results in tomorrow's edition of the Globe. For the most updated results, however, we encourage you to follow our website, joplinglobe.com, and our social networks.
We'll also have reports about:
- Information about former Gov. Eric Greitens in a new court filing.
- An abortion ban in Oklahoma.
We'll see you later tonight as election results come in.
