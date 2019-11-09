Results from the half-cent sales tax election last week and a recently completed study of city sewer rates are on the agenda for a special Joplin City Council meeting set for Monday.
The council will canvass the results of the Nov. 5 election on Proposition B, which was approved by a vote of 3,352 in favor to 974 against, according to unofficial election returns.
The sales tax increase to support the Police and Firemen's Pension Fund and shift new and recently hired workers to a state pension fund is to go into effect April 1.
Joplin’s city leaders proposed the half-cent tax for a period of 12 years or until the pension reaches a funded level of 120%.
Part of the Proposition B proposal moves police and firefighters who have been hired since 2009 and future new workers to a fully funded state pension fund, the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System. The measure generates funding for that and to bring the funded level of the pension up from its current 64% funded level.
In other business, the council will:
• Hear the results of a rate study that will recommend city sewer rates for the next five years.
• Consider a resolution that Main Street Axe Company LLC has complied with the city’s requirements for a liquor license and seek council consent for the license.
• Vote to go into closed session regarding a legal action, causes of action, litigation or privileged communications between city officials and their attorneys. A discussion on hiring, firing or promotion of a particular employee also would be held in the closed meeting.
The Joplin City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
