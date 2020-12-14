Today in the newsroom we focused on a vote that formally awards the presidency.
This afternoon Joe Biden was fornally announced by the Electoral College as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, clearing the 270-vote mark needed. Electors had no surprises and voted according to their states' vote tallies.
That means Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma electors cast their votes for President Donald Trump. In Tuesday's edition of the Globe, we'll have a deeper story connecting with those states' electors, which includes local residents. We will also have reports about:
- The latest COVID-19 briefing from the city of Joplin. With vaccines arriving, city officials say cases are leveling off some.
- The city of Neosho will discuss ordinainces dealing with mandatory mask-wearing and occupancy limits on Tuesday.
- Carthage High School's girls basketball team takes on Springfield-Central.
We hope your Monday went well, and that the rest of week goes smoothly.
