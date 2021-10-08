A planned electricity outage is scheduled for early Monday in parts of north-central Joplin.
The local electric utility company, Liberty, reported that crews will be working on repairs intended to maintain reliability of the system in that area. The work is to take about four hours, Liberty reported, and is to be done from about 1 to 5 a.m.
A map of the outage areas shows that those affected will be some, but not all, residents and businesses on 10th Street and north of 10th to Fourth Street from Moffet Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue.
Another area involved in the repairs is along 12th Street, with some customers north and south of that street, from Porter Avenue to Iowa Avenue.
Spire, the local natural gas utility, on Thursday had to repair a main gas line that was damaged when it was hit about 4 p.m. by a construction crew.
The Joplin Fire Department said an area between 12th and 16th streets from Main Street to Pearl Avenue was evacuated and traffic was halted for about two hours while repairs were made.
A spokesman for Spire said no service was lost to residences and businesses in that area because there was another gas feed in that area to provide gas.
The damage was repaired and no other work is planned related to that incident, a gas company spokesman said.
