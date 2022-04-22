Electric Cars

Aaron Baker gets into his Tesla on April 11 at Missouri Southern State University. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we finished our three-day look into electric vehicles. 

In the third and final installment, we look at how electric vehicles will begin to occupy a significant portion of the market formerly held by gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles. 

You'll find more in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. Over the weekend you'll also find reports about: 

  • Improvements to Spiva Park's signs and gardens. 
  • The Miracle League beginning its season.
  • Details of a study about police staffing.

We hope you have a wonderful weekend. 

