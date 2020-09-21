QUAPAW, Okla. — As required by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, coronavirus relief funds have been allocated to the Quapaw Nation to assist eligible tribal members with COVID-19-related expenses.
The funds can be used to help cover costs of necessary expenditures spent over the last few months due to COVID-19. The money is for expenditures that were not accounted for in the tribal budget. Expenditures through the end of the year are eligible.
Last week, the Business Committee approved a second General Welfare Assistance Program as it relates to the coronavirus public health emergency. Within this program, tribal members will be able to apply for financial assistance to help offset increased expenses related to COVID-19.
Adult tribal members age 65 or older are eligible to apply for $2,000 in financial assistance, and adults ages 18 through 64 can receive up to $1,500. Children can receive up to $750 each.
Newly enrolled members over 1 year old have a one-year waiting period to receive tribal benefits. An application will be mailed to the member’s address. It was also be available on quapawtribe.com or the Quapaw Nation Facebook page.
The deadline for the application period is Nov. 7. Any applications postmarked after Nov. 7 will not be processed, and the member will forfeit their coronavirus financial assistance payment. The options for submission are posted on the application. Applications will be processed as they are received. Processing can take up to 30 days. All checks will be mailed; there will be no pickup of checks at the tribal office.
