A breakfast fundraiser benefiting Missouri Southern State University’s Lion Co-op will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Joplin Elks Club, 1802 W. 26th St.
Breakfast will include an egg and sausage casserole, fruit bowl, biscuits and gravy, and a choice of milk, coffee or orange juice. Cost is $8 per person.
Proceeds will benefit the co-op, which is housed in the campus Federal Emergency Management Agency shelter and provides assistance to students dealing with food insecurity. Donations from the campus community and other organizations help keep shelves stocked with food and toiletry items for those in need.
