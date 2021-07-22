CARTHAGE, Mo. — After nine years at the helm of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce, Mark Elliff is retiring at the end of 2021.
Elliff’s term has seen milestones, challenges and accomplishments through some turbulent times.
“There were a lot of things we were involved in,” Elliff said. “Membership growth came up. The Maple Leaf Festival has continued to grow and get better. This year alone we’re looking at five new events that we haven’t had before.
“We worked with the city on the enhanced enterprise zone tax incentives for the industries that allowed them to expand and to bring in more jobs. Just the ones that were involved either through the Enhanced Enterprise Zone was almost $300 million invested in capital improvements. New jobs over that time period were nearly at 500,’’ he said.
“We worked with the city to introduce the Chapter 100 bond program, which was another incentive program that had never been used in the community. What that did was that helped industries reduce some of their costs when they do an expansion and it allows them to invest that into jobs. All of this was a team effort.”
Role in 1988 festival
Elliff joined the chamber on April 1, 2012, after a 34-year career in banking and a year with a ministry that works in Guatemala.
Since Elliff took the leadership, the chamber has completed projects not only for its members but also for the community.
A Carthage native and graduate of Carthage High School, Elliff had his first taste of planning the Maple Leaf Festival, the city’s signature fall event, in 1988 when he was planning committee chair.
“The structure was completely different then. You had a one-person chamber, and that was Tracy Osborne, and we had a committee, and we shared a lot of duties,” Elliff said. “The job was time-consuming. At that time I thought, ‘OK, I’m glad that’s over with. I’m not going to be involved with that again.’ October 2012 we were back in it.”
Elliff said it takes a team to put the festival together.
“We’re fortunate in that we have a very active committee,” Elliff said. “That committee consists of a chair and people planning individual events. We also have one of our staff who is basically a liaison for that, and that’s Sally Currance.”
About Eliff, Carthage Chamber Board of Directors Chairman Paul Eckels said, “I can tell you he’s a person who has served this city faithfully for years and years in many different roles. He’s been wonderful in working with the school and wonderful in working with all the other organizations in town. How do you replace a guy like that?”
Ends of the spectrum
Elliff was involved in planning the Maple Leaf Festival through two significant milestones — the 50th anniversary of Maple Leaf in 2016 and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic Maple Leaf.
“You want to talk about opposite sides of the spectrum,” Elliff said. “When we were planning the 48th festival, we started planning the 50th because we wanted it to be a big event, and it was.
“That year, it was really a good perspective because I got to ride in a helicopter along the parade route before it started and it’s a completely different view from 200 feet above compared to on the ground. People are all the way down the parade route. You see it, but you don’t see the depth of it unless you see it from the air.”
The 2020 festival was only the second time the Maple Leaf Parade has been canceled, but planners decided they had to find a way to hold something to break up the gloom of a year that saw so many events canceled.
“We still thought, ‘What can we do to do something?’ So we met with (fire Chief) Roger (Williams) and (police Chief) Greg (Dagnan), consulted, and decided if we can set up outside and we can expand the space between booths, we can do this,” Elliff said.
“We got signage that said keep your distance, and we bought hand sanitizer, and we put that out and put everything together, and it worked. The crowd was not as big as it had been, but it was a big crowd.”
The year of COVID-19
Elliff said the pandemic posed a big challenge to the chamber and the community.
In some communities, businesses closed and activity ground to a halt, but the chamber worked with city and local small businesses to try to help them continue to bring in an income through the worst of the crisis.
“It was completely uncharted waters for everybody,” Elliff said.
Eckels thanked Elliff for his years of service, including banking, the Carthage School District, Carthage Crisis Center, First Christian Church and numerous city government activities.
“We are a stronger community because of the chamber’s advocacy of the business environment, and it’s work toward the future growth potential of the city,” Eckels said.
Eckels said the board will have a job on its hands finding Elliff’s successor.
“The chamber has 430 members, and a lot of people are surprised by that,” Eckels said. “He has done a fantastic job of serving large, middle and small businesses alike.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.