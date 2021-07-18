BRANSON, Mo. — Celebrities and a variety of shows are planned for the 14th annual Branson Elvis Festival.
The event will be held Friday through Sunday, July 25, at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
TV and radio host Wink Martindale, who was a longtime friend of Elvis, will open the festival with a "Memories of Elvis" show at 3 p.m. Friday.
Martindale's wife, Sandy, was a dancer in "Viva Las Vegas" and dated Elvis for six years. Martindale's association with Elvis goes back to the time when they were both at the studio of WHBQ Radio in Memphis on the night when "That's All Right Mama" was played for the first time, launching Elvis's career.
Tickets are $40 for the show.
The Dean Z Show, a one-night-only event at 10:30 p.m. Friday, also will be part of the opening day of shows. Dean Z won the "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest" in 2013. Tickets for his show are $30 for adults and $15 for children.
Country artist Ronnie McDowell, whose hits include "The King Is Gone," will present his “All Request Show” at 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $40.
The headline event, the "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest," will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday. It is sanctioned by Elvis Presley Enterprises Inc.
The contest winner will receive a prize package and the opportunity to compete in the 2021 "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest" finals presented in Memphis during Elvis Week, Aug. 11-17. Tickets start at $37.53.
A show of the gospel music that inspired Elvis to perform, "You'll Never Walk Alone," will wrap up the festival at 11 a.m. Sunday. It is a show presented by Ryan Pelton. Tickets start at $25 for adults and $15 for children.
Details about the shows: 417-339-3003 or www.BransonElvisFestival.com.
All shows, to be staged by Up Close Shows, will be held at Dick Clark's American Bandstand Theater, 1600 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.