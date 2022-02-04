McPherson4.jpg

Saxophonist Charles McPherson will be in Joplin later this month, in part to celebrate Black History Month. COURTESY | ANTONIO PORCAR CANO

 Courtesy | Antonio Porcar Cano

Today in the Globe we talked to a musician returning home for special performances. 

Charles McPherson was 6 years old when he heard music at the Emancipation Park Days Celebration. He is now touted as one of the world's finest alto saxophonists, and is playing in concerts presented by Connect2Culture. 

We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • COVID-19 cases on a downward trend. 
  • A Black history art contest featuring art from local students. 
  • Gov. Parson defending his "litmus test" for state employees. 

We hope you have a wonderful weekend. 

