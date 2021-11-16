The American Red Cross continues to address an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Donors are urged to give to combat the lowest blood supply levels at this time of year in more than a decade.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu cases reached an all-time low last year due to masking, physical distancing and shutdowns across the country. Many Americans may have reduced immunity this year, and when seasonal illness increases, the number of healthy blood donors tends to decrease. Paired with winter weather, busy holiday schedules and ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the already-struggling blood supply could be further affected throughout winter, Red Cross officials say.
There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, as long as they are symptom-free. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All who donate through Tuesday will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email. Those who donate around the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 24-28, will receive a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last.
A blood drive will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Monday at the Joplin Elks Lodge, 1802 W. 26th St.
