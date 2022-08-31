The veteran emergency manager for Joplin and Jasper County will retire Nov. 1, the city announced this week.
Keith Stammer began his career with Joplin city government in 2005 and led community preparation for storms as well coordinating emergency response to ice storms, flooding and Joplin's EF5 tornado in 2011.
"As emergency manager, Keith had the significant responsibility to make sure our community is prepared for a disaster,” City Manager Nick Edwards said. “I think everyone will remember Keith’s leadership through the tornado response and recovery.
"I can truly say that Keith is dedicated to the community as evident through his career. He worked to make sure we had a plan for almost everything we never wanted to have happen. Keith was a leader for us not only in developing plans and responses but also coordinating volunteers and serving the region. His expertise and experience will be missed."
In addition to adopting planning measures for a variety of storms, Stammer was instrumental in conducting drills and disaster simulation exercises for city and county personnel as well as public safety departments, organizations, and government agencies that assist in disaster management. He helped all the components of disaster response understand their roles and responsibilities in disaster planning, response and recovery, city officials said.
"Honestly, this has been a dream job for me," Stammer said in a statement. "I could not ask for better cooperation and support from everyone over the years. Considering all the training, exercises and actual events we have been through in 17 years, I feel I can say to all who participated, ‘job well done.’”
A retirement reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in the Joplin Municipal Courtroom, 303 E. Third St.
Joplin city officials will work with the Jasper County Commission to coordinate the hiring of a successor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.