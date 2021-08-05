The second Pepper Fest to celebrate National Farmers Market Week will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St.
“Farmers markets are an essential part of the food supply chain and provide increased access to fresh food, help stimulate a truly local economy and help preserve farmland and rural livelihoods,” market coordinator Ivy Hagedorn said. “They also become a community gathering place, and the ability to interact with the people growing and making your food forges strong bonds.”
The event will feature a variety of pepper-based items.
“We will have a market cantina serving up fresh margaritas for the adults and agua fresca for all ages,” Hagedorn said. “Pupusas Jandres will have fresh Mexican tamales to serve, Coley’s Cookie Co. has developed blackberry jalapeno and chipotle raspberry macaroons, Oakwoods Farm will be roasting peppers, Just a Taste will have sangria by the glass, and several of our other vendors are working on their creative offerings.”
There will be kids craft projects for children that include design-a-pepper and make-your-own maracas. The event also will feature a hot sauce tasting competition, a salsa tasting competition and plenty of locally grown peppers, Hagedorn said.
“The first week of August is National Farmers Market Week, and we like to schedule our celebration on the last day of it,” she said. “In our region, this time of year is marked by the proliferation of tasty peppers of all kinds. They grow in abundance in the late summer, and we have several farmers who raise a variety of different types.”
The event is free and open to the public.
