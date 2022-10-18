CARTHAGE, Mo. — Four deputies and one civilian have been recognized by Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser for actions that saved lives earlier this year.
A ceremony Monday also honored new employees and employees who had been promoted in the sheriff’s office.
Kaiser recognized Deputies Roy Eppard and Gage Robles and nurse Germaine Mounce, of Joplin, for actions that saved two lives in two separate incidents in mid-September.
According to the sheriff, the first incident involved Robles and a woman who had accidentally been shot in the leg by her boyfriend. The sheriff’s report said the gunshot shattered both the bones in the woman’s lower leg and hit an artery, causing life-threatening bleeding.
“(Robles) gets there and an attempt has been made to apply a tourniquet, but it didn’t go well or wasn’t applied properly,” Kaiser said during the ceremony. “He performs exceptionally; he applies the tourniquet appropriately, and again, this is a life-or-death situation. ... This is another situation where the doctors said without a doubt, your actions that day saved that person’s life.”
The second honor went to Eppard and Mounce for their actions saving a male juvenile who collapsed on the side of the road.
“(Eppard) pulls up on a vehicle where there’s obviously some kind of distress going on and an individual is nonresponsive, not breathing,” Kaiser said. “He starts CPR (and) continues CPR while the ambulance gets there along with a nurse. Germaine kindly stops as well, and they both perform CPR to keep this person alive and breathing until the ambulance gets there. Long story short, the ambulance gets there (and) the doctors in the ER say without a doubt, in their minds, the actions of these two right here contributed to that individual being alive today.”
Kaiser also recognized two deputies for actions taken earlier in 2022 to save lives.
Sgt. Chris Calvin recognized May 9 that an unresponsive male in a car in the parking lot of the Casey’s convenience store at Seventh Street and Schifferdecker Avenue was suffering from a drug overdose. Calvin administered two doses of a drug that can reverse the effects of some drug overdoses, and the man began breathing normally and regained consciousness.
Detective Ryan Mercer, responding May 10 to a medical emergency in the 2800 block of Pleasant View Lane in Joplin, found a man with no pulse and not breathing and the man’s wife administering CPR. Mercer moved the man off a couch to the floor and continued CPR for a few more chest compressions when the man regained consciousness and started breathing.
Other honors
New employees at the sheriff’s office who were honored Monday were Zoe German, Jill Calcagno, Wilma Aleshire, Leana Wendle, Kieran Newman, Arthur Scribner, James Lindsey, Ashley Bailey, Jonah Hensley, Tyler Christensen and Shaine Spurgers.
Also recognized were 12 employees who had been promoted in the past six months: Brianna Windle to corporal, Michael Kingsbury to lieutenant, David Roughton to sergeant, Elijah Floyd to corporal, Jennifer Bratton to corporal, Evert Bickford to corporal, Jhonny Granadeno to corporal, Garrett Snook to corporal, Walter Coleman to sergeant, Eric Adkins to corporal, Isaac West to corporal and George Datum to corporal.
Kaiser also recognized Datum’s partner: new K-9 Valor, a German shepherd trained in Poland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.