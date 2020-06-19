Employer Advantage, a Joplin-based company that provides outsourced human resources services, has acquired Choice Employer's Resource of Mesa, Arizona.
That gives the company a third location. In addition to Joplin, it also has operations in the Kansas City area.
The Arizona sale was completed June 1, according to a statement issued by the company.
A concentration of small and middle-sized businesses in the Phoenix area will provide the company with a compatible market.
"While we can and do serve businesses of every size, it's small to mid-sized businesses that are the best fit for our outsourced HR services," Jared Young, president and CEO of Employer Advantage, said in the statement. "They typically don't have the resources in house for all of the administrative, HR and compliance functions today's employers have to handle, and that causes a tremendous burden. It stifles growth and profitability, and causes so much stress. Our goal is to free employers from that burden so they can focus on their business success."
According to Young, shared company values and a personal connection were also factors in the transaction.
"Choice has a high standard of service and shares our values," Young said. "We have known the owners, Brad Bowman and Steve Winger, for many years and have always had the greatest respect for them and their company."
Bowman and Winger will stay on as employees of Employer Advantage, continuing to work with and support existing and new Arizona clients.
Employer advantage serves more than 400 companies and 10,000 worksite employees throughout the country, Employer Advantage is an IRS-certified professional employer organization.
In other business news:
Clevenger Financial
joins Cambridge
Clevenger Financial, the Joplin-based financial services firm of Lane Clevenger, certified financial planner, has joined Cambridge Investment Research of Fairfield, Iowa. Clevenger Financial moved last month to Cambridge from its previous broker-dealer, Voya Financial Advisors.
Clevenger Financial offers financial planning, investment management, risk management and tax and estate planning strategies.
“We chose to partner with Cambridge due to their commitment to private control, their unique culture, and focus on a quality experience for me and my clients,” Clevenger said in a statement.
Walmart prototype
to open in Springdale
Walmart said it is opening more Walmart Health locations around the country.
Sean Slovenski, senior vice president of Health & Wellness for Walmart U.S., said in a statement: "With 90 percent of Americans living within 10 miles of a Walmart store, we believe we can help by bringing quality healthcare to the communities that need it most."
One of those new locations is a prototype in Springdale, Arkansas, that has a smaller footprint and will allow the retailer to test a different layout and services. Walmart Health Elm Springs opens to the public Wednesday.
The health locations offer primary and urgent care, labs, X-ray and diagnostics, counseling, dental, optical and hearing services all in one location.
Tyson updates COVID-19
cases at poultry plant
Tyson Foods announced recently the results of testing for COVID-19 at its Berry Street poultry processing plant in Springdale, Arkansas.
Of the 1,102 team members who work there and were tested on-site from June 4-6, 199 tested positive, but only one showed symptoms. The other 198 individuals who tested positive did not show any symptoms and otherwise would not have been identified.
This is in addition to 48 positive cases identified at Berry Street by the health department or when seeking care through their own health care providers.
Team members who test positive receive paid leave during the quarantine period required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and may return to work only when they have met the criteria established by both the CDC and Tyson.
Tyson also operates poultry plants in Noel and Monett but has not released testing results for those locations.
PSC approves change
to monthly Liberty charge
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an interim tariff filed by Liberty Utilities-Empire to change the fuel adjustment charge on the monthly bills of its electric customers.
The interim change reflects the utility's fuel and purchased power costs for the period of September 2019 through February 2020. This is an interim rate change because there remains a contested issue in this case, which is before the commission.
Under the interim filing, the charge for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will go from a current bill credit of approximately $1.50 a month to a charge of approximately 41 cents per month. The change will take effect on July 10.
