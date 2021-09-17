Business managers and human resources managers in the Joplin area are using the word “unprecedented” to describe the employment and hiring situation now.
According to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, the monthly unemployment rate in the Joplin area hit a level in July 2021 not seen in the 31 years that statistic has been recorded on the center’s website, https://meric.mo.gov/data.
The rate in July 2021 was 2.5%, 0.3% lower than the previous low of 2.8%. The number was a dramatic drop from 3.9% in June 2021.
According to MERIC data, the number of people seeking work in Joplin dropped from 3,271 in June 2021 to 2,071 in July 2021.
This comes at a time when companies are looking for thousands of workers to fill jobs as the economy works to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A drive down Range Line Road showed at least 26 businesses with “now hiring” signs out front. These businesses range from the Schaeffler Group manufacturing plant on the south end of Range Line to Meeks building material near Range Line and Newman roads to restaurants and convenience stores from MacArthur Drive in Webb City to Interstate 44 in Joplin.
Pam Regan, One-Stop Operator at the Missouri Job Center-Joplin, said that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to businesses seeking workers in Southwest Missouri.
“I just pulled up in our jobs.mo.gov system and pulled up the job orders we have in there and typed in Joplin, and we have 10,000 job orders,” Regan said. “That means there are 10,000 openings in Joplin and the counties surrounding Joplin. They’re not all in Joplin. These are from as far away as Carthage, Anderson, Cassville, Mount Vernon, Monett and other cities. We have a seven-county area we cover.”
Retail and restaurants
Jason Elkins, manager of Meek’s, 510 N. Range Line Road in Joplin, said he’s looking for four new workers and needs at least three of them now, but he’s not seeing the number of applicants he saw before the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020.
“I’ve got ads on indeed.com. I’ve got ads on Facebook,” Elkins said. “What we’re looking for is basic entry-level yard operations. It’s outside work, receiving freight, customer service, pulling freight for deliveries. They’ve got to be physically in good shape, and we do train on-site.”
Elkins said normally when he put out a job opening, he’d get dozens of applicants. On Wednesday, he showed off a stack of six applications on his desk.
And reaching those who apply can be a challenge as well.
“The people who come in to fill out applications, 75% of them won’t show up for an interview if you call them,” Elkins said. “I’ve honestly tried to hire several people, but they don’t show up. They’ll go through the whole process of hiring, and then they don’t show up. It doesn’t make sense. They’re not calling back and telling us why, and obviously we’re not going to call them back.”
Elkins said the situation he’s seeing now is unlike anything he’s seen in his career.
Dalton Williams, a manager at the Gringos restaurants in Joplin and Webb City, said their business was slammed when the pandemic forced them to shut down their lobby and rely on their drive-thru service.
Some people had to be let go when the pandemic hit, and others left because they couldn’t get the hours they needed. Then when the restaurants reopened their lobbies, the workers didn’t come back.
“We were down 70 people at one time during the pandemic,” Williams said. “We only had somewhere around 30 people to work both of our restaurants. At this moment we’re still hurting for employees. Us managers have to catch double shifts in order to get both the stores running properly.”
The lack of workers forced the company to cut back on the hours the two restaurants were open.
Some managers pointed out that they were seeking workers for the annual holiday rush, a normal part of the hiring season that starts in September.
Manufacturing
One of the largest employers in Joplin, the Schaeffler Group, which owns the former FAG Bearings plant south of Interstate 44, is seeking workers because it is expanding, but it is having trouble finding applicants.
“We are growing. We’ve added a lot of capacity,” said Terri Sherman, manager of Human Resources for the Schaeffler Group. “Our footprint as far as our physical presence has grown, and we need to increase our headcount by about 20%.
“We started this initiative early in this calendar year, and honestly we’ve just struggled to even get people to apply. Pre-COVID, we had a really strong applicant flow, and we found lots of great employees, but after the pandemic hit, just the face of recruiting has really changed.”
Sherman said she’s never seen a situation where so many job openings were chasing so few applicants.
“Unprecedented is actually a word I’ve used many times to describe this situation,” Sherman said. “I’ve been in recruiting in various industries for over 20 years, and I have never seen anything quite like it where there’s just not that many people interested in finding a job. As you saw by the number of hiring signs, there are literally thousands of jobs in the Joplin area and not enough people to fill them. It’s hard to know if it’s that people don’t really want jobs or if there’s not enough people in the area, or a combination.”
She said the pandemic seems to have changed people’s priorities when it comes to work and family.
“I do think the pandemic has changed the way people look at work-life balance and that the priority for family and premium time for family has moved up a notch or two than maybe it was in years past,” Sherman said. “So people are looking for flexibility and favoring more time to be able to do the things they want with their families.”
She said her company is looking for people with a good attitude, people who are willing to learn, some problem-solving and math skills, and willing to work.
“It’s really all about finding those people who want to learn, who want to grow and who will be able to come to work,” she said. “We can teach the rest.”
