Economic news drew our focus today in the Globe newsroom, with reports that contained a bit of encouraging news.
In Joplin, the unemployment rate in the metropolitan area fell for the second straight month, down to 6.9% for June, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The pandemic originally caused unemployment to triple back in March, from 3.5% to 10.6% — the highest level we've seen in 30 years. In May, the rate dropped to 9.2%
Additionally, some of Carthage's bigger employers reported demands for employees as they have recovered from pandemic-induced job losses. Leggett & Platt, Mercy Hospital Carthage and the Carthage School District in particular made announcements about employment needs.
As we go into the weekend, here's what we'll be featuring on our website and in our editions:
- As schools prepare to reopen, what happens in the event of another outbreak? In Sunday's edition, we'll cover some of the data points schools will track in order to determine whether a building needs to shut down.
- Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg State University are also preparing for their upcoming semesters. We'll catch up with both.
- Similar to employment numbers, sales tax revenues may be recovering from a pandemic-induced slump.
Have a wonderful weekend! We'll be here as news breaks.
