Today in the Globe newsroom we saw how empty bowls were filled with generosity.
Missouri Southern State University held an empty bowls fundraiser Tuesday to help raise money for scholarships from the university's Lion Co-op program.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Bright Futures Carthage receiving a $1 million gift for an endowment.
- Actions taken by the Joplin Board of Education.
- Missouri lawmakers working on an about $46 billion state budget.
We hope you have a peaceful evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.