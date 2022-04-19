Empty Bowls

Amber Brown and her mother, Denice Brown, select bowls Tuesday at the Missouri Southern State University’s Empty Bowls fundraiser. MSSU’s Lion Co-op — an on-campus food pantry for students, faculty and staff experiencing food insecurity — hosted the event to fund its Groceries to Graduate scholarship program. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we saw how empty bowls were filled with generosity.

Missouri Southern State University held an empty bowls fundraiser Tuesday to help raise money for scholarships from the university's Lion Co-op program. 

