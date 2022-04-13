The inaugural Empty Bowls fundraiser at Missouri Southern State University will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the North End Zone Facility.
Admission is open to the public. Attendees will receive a bowl created by the department of art and design, soup, bread and dessert for $20.
Soup will be provided by The Bruncheonette, Club 609, Bookhouse Cinema, Webb City Farmers Market and Fresh Ideas, Missouri Southern’s food service provider. Bread will be provided by Gusano’s; Granny Shaffer’s will offer dessert.
The event is a fundraiser for the Groceries to Graduate scholarship program offered by the university’s Lion Co-op, an on-campus pantry that offers food and hygiene items to students in need. The co-op opened in 2018 and is located in the Federal Emergency Management Agency shelter in the residence hall complex, with a satellite location in Spiva Library.
“The purpose of Groceries to Graduate is to provide funding to junior and senior students at MSSU who have demonstrated financial need and are in good academic standing,” said Andrea Cullers, associate professor of kinesiology and co-director of the co-op, in a statement. “The recipients receive $200 tokens that can be used to purchase produce, eggs, meat, bread and other items at the Webb City Farmers Market.”
Cullers said she hopes the fundraiser becomes an annual event. It has involved students at nearly every level, including art students who helped create the kiln-fired clay bowls and student interns at the co-op who helped organize it.
“We’re hoping to develop a sustainable funding source for the scholarship program,” she said.
