Today in the newsroom we reacted to the end of a political era.
Sen. Roy Blunt has decades of service in elected office. Today he made the announcement that he would not run for re-election in in 2022. In tomorrow's paper and online on joplinglobe.com you'll find much more about this story, including what he said at a Springfield press conference and who is lining up to run for the U.S. Senate seat.
You'll also find reports about:
- Discussions from Monday's worksession meeting of the Joplin City Council.
- The CDC's announcement of how people who have received COVID-19 vaccinations can gather indoors with each other.
- Oklahoma expanding its vaccine access to another 2.5 million people.
We hope your Monday went well, and ends on a peaceful note.
