Sen. Blunt stumps for GOP-backed HEALS Act relief package

Sen. Roy Blunt discusses the HEALS Act on Sunday during a news conference at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. He said that while the CARES Act was a relief package, the GOP-proposed $1 trillion coronavirus bill is more of a recovery package. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the newsroom we reacted to the end of a political era.

Sen. Roy Blunt has decades of service in elected office. Today he made the announcement that he would not run for re-election in in 2022. In tomorrow's paper and online on joplinglobe.com you'll find much more about this story, including what he said at a Springfield press conference and who is lining up to run for the U.S. Senate seat.

You'll also find reports about:

  • Discussions from Monday's worksession meeting of the Joplin City Council.
  • The CDC's announcement of how people who have received COVID-19 vaccinations can gather indoors with each other.
  • Oklahoma expanding its vaccine access to another 2.5 million people.

We hope your Monday went well, and ends on a peaceful note.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.