The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIEAP, implemented in Kansas by the state Department for Children and Families, provides financial assistance to Kansas families struggling to pay their heating bills during the winter.
To qualify, households must have an adult at the address that is responsible for the heating costs of the home. Applicants must be able to prove a recent history of payments on the energy bill (within the past three months), along with being at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.
The one-time assistance payment is determined by household income, number of peoples living at the address, type of dwelling and type of heating fuel. Funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Community Service.
To receive assistance, applicants must apply at www.dcf.ks.gov by clicking “Apply for Services,” or in person at a nearby DCF service center. Applications are available beginning Jan. 3 and must be received by March 31.
Last year, $47 million helped approximately 40,000 households in covering winter heating bills, averaging $1,180 per home.
