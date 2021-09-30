Enrollment at Missouri Southern State University continues to decline, but administrators are rolling out a number of new programs this semester that they hope will help recruit and retain students.
The total headcount for this fall is 4,358 students, according to data released Thursday by the university. That compares with a fall 2020 headcount of 5,045, a drop of 13.6%, and a fall 2019 headcount of 5,604, a drop of 22.2% from two years ago.
Enrollment at Missouri Southern has dropped 27.4% since fall 2018, when the number of students taking classes there topped 6,000.
“We certainly have seen a decrease in enrollment in the last couple of years,” said Brad Hodson, executive vice president.
Missouri Southern this fall has launched several new initiatives designed to attract students, he said.
For example, the MOSO Merit Scholarship, beginning this fall, is awarded to top-performing students who can receive up to $20,000 to pay for their education, he said. The Global Leaders program, also starting up this semester, awards $4,000 to eligible students to use for things like research or international travel.
Hodson said the university also continues to strive to keep tuition and fees affordable. Missouri Southern is one of the least expensive options for students from among the state’s public four-year universities, according to a report from the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development.
“Missouri Southern is still a great value,” Hodson said. “When you look at the sticker price you pay for higher education and the outcomes where our students are placed for jobs or graduate school, we are a fantastic value for students who want to have a great undergraduate degree that will launch them on a great path for their career.”
Elsewhere in the region
Pittsburg (Kansas) State University reported a fall headcount of 6,017, with full-time equivalency enrollment at 5,141. That’s down 6% from last year, university officials said Thursday, and down nearly 9.5% from the 6,645 students enrolled in fall 2019.
Overall, the six state universities in Kansas saw a decrease in student enrollment of 2.4%, and a 1.1% decline in full-time equivalency enrollment since last year. The Kansas Board of Regents, which governs the state’s public universities, said 6,509 fewer students are attending Kansas institutions this year than five years ago in 2016.
In releasing its enrollment data Thursday, Pitt State touted an increase in new freshman students for the first time in six years and an increase in new international students.
“We can’t emphasize enough the importance of a college degree when it comes to having a qualified workforce of our community, our state, and our nation,” said Howard Smith, PSU provost and vice president of academic affairs, in a statement. “We’re glad to see an increase in freshmen this year, and hope that the trend continues.”
Crowder College on Thursday reported a fall enrollment of 3,989 students taking a total of 37,977 credit hours. That’s a drop of about 5% from the 4,197 students who were enrolled last year and taking 39,993 credit hours.
“I am very proud of the time and energy the faculty and staff have devoted to creating a safe and supportive learning environment where students can take classes with high academic standards,” President Glenn Coltharp said in a statement. “Across the nation, most higher education institutions are facing a much higher drop in credit hours enrolled in by students. We interpret these numbers as our students recognizing not only the environment we have created at Crowder, but also the support for a community college education. The return on a student’s tuition is the best investment a student can make in his or her future.”
