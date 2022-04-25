Enrollment is now open for the Joplin School District’s summer session, which will run June 1-30 at Cecil Floyd, Irving, McKinley and Soaring Heights elementary schools, South Middle School and Joplin High School.
Administrators say the format has been tweaked this year to give students the opportunity to explore their interests through specialized topics.
Elementary students will participate in a program styled after summer camp, focusing on robots, dinosaurs, engineering, plants and more. These experiences will be part of the daily schedule for two hours and will be offered in addition to full instructional time in math, reading, writing, science and social studies.
“The excitement we have seen from the proposals that teachers have submitted for their camp ideas has been great,” said Nathan Stewart, the elementary summer school principal, in a statement. “Because the students are getting to choose which camp they want to take part in, we are also seeing a lot of interest from them as well. It is going to give teachers an opportunity to expand on what they love doing during the school year and explore areas that they may not get to cover during the regular school year.”
There also will be opportunities for collaboration among grade levels. Students in first and second grades will share camp time in their interest area, as will students in third, fourth and fifth grades.
“We know that students learn well from each other,” Stewart said. “By blending some of the grade levels, we are able to have students with similar interests working together in a hands-on exploratory environment. Because the groups will be interest-based, the sky’s the limit for what the students will learn together.”
Middle school students will use a nonprofit-based curriculum called Project AccelerUs, which offers interactive educational problem-solving. It also guides students in seeking their “ikigai,” or purpose in one’s life. It will be offered as an elective, said Jason Vieselmeyer, the middle school summer principal.
Incoming freshmen and sophomores at Joplin High School can explore a series of career pathways through Franklin Technology Center. Available pathways are health and human services, with classes in culinary arts, plant science/agriculture, early childhood professions and health/nutrition; or skilled trades, with classes in technology education, construction, manufacturing and welding. A computer information science pathway is also available.
All students in the ninth through 12th grades will have access to the typical high school summer curriculum, which includes credit recovery, virtual enrichment, theater and athletics.
“From diving into learning about different technical skills, being a part of a school theater production, working on strength and conditioning, to getting ahead on credits, there is something available for every high school student, and we are very excited for the opportunity,” said Kaci Dorton, the high school summer principal, in a statement.
