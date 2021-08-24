PITTSBURG, Kan. — Area singers in the fourth through sixth grades are invited to join the Pittsburg Youth Chorale, directed by MJ Harper.
The chorale aims to further grow vocal abilities, musical knowledge and choral repertoire. Performers will prepare music for community events and music festivals, with COVID-19 safety guidelines being observed.
Rehearsals will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 14, at First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Pine. A fee of $25 per semester helps cover the cost of music; scholarships are available.
Enroll online at bit.ly/3km8ErH, by calling 620-719-6633 or by email at maryjo.harper@usd234.org.
