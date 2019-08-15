The Joplin School District started up classes on Thursday as thousands of teachers, parents and students headed back for another year of learning.
As one of the district's largest elementary schools with approximately 550 students, Cecil Floyd was a flurry of activity. Chris Bozarth, in his fourth year as principal there, welcomed children and their families at the main entrance with hugs and high-fives.
"I love to see the excitement from the students," he said. "They know this is a safe place, and they love to be here. It warms my heart."
Seven-year-old Gabe Inman was ready for his first day of second grade.
"When my mom said it's time for school, I jumped out of bed," he said as he waited to visit his new classroom with his parents.
While he knew what he was looking forward to about his first day — "I'm always ready for lunchtime because I can eat a lot," he said — his mother, Ashley Inman, had a broader vision for him.
"I'm ready for him to get back into a routine and be around the wonderful staff here," she said.
Nine-year-old Yashvi Patnaik was both excited and nervous about her first day as a Cecil Floyd fourth-grader.
"I'm starting a new school, and there are way more people here than at Martin Luther" Christian School, she said. "I'm excited about meeting new friends."
Her younger sister, 5-year-old Aarika, was heading into her first day of kindergarten with an equal amount of enthusiasm and apprehension.
"I'm excited about a new school, but I'm nervous to go into a new class," she said. "I think I'll have a lot of friends, I think my teacher will be nice and I think I'll have a fun time."
The girls' mother, Sritapa Patnaik, said she was feeling good about the first day after having toured Cecil Floyd over the summer in preparation for Thursday.
"We came here a couple of times, and we know the principal and teachers," she said. "That helps a lot."
First day at JHS
Over at Joplin High School, Leanna Windle, a 15-year-old sophomore, said the start of school "came way too fast" for her taste, but she looks forward to seeing her friends again and setting a personal goal to get straight A's this year. She's also eager for her Introduction to Agriculture course.
"I want to learn about animals and plants," she said.
Thursday also marked the first day back at school for Steve Gilbreth, a former middle school principal who had spent the past two years as an assistant superintendent. During a schoolwide assembly in which he introduced himself as "Dr. G," he said he has never been more excited to start a new job.
"The things I've missed more than anything are seeing kids and working with teachers," he said.
Not everyone had a smooth start. Hours into the school day, Aaron Evans was still at the high school with his daughter, a freshman who had transferred from Neosho, without a schedule for her. He said several other families of students new to Joplin High School also were awaiting their students' schedules.
"She's not able to be in class," he said just before lunchtime.
Gilbreth said a new scheduling system at the high school was to blame for the issue. By midday Thursday, school officials were "close to having it right," he said.
Looking ahead, Gilbreth said he has a number of things he wants to accomplish during his first year at Joplin High School.
"My goals for this year are to establish the kind of culture where people want to come every single day with a smile on their face and to make a difference in kids' lives, both academically and socially," he said. "It's like 'Field of Dreams' — if you can design the kind of place people want to come to, only good things will result."
Gilbreth also would like to get Joplin High School more involved in the community. He'd like to meet with Mayor Gary Shaw to bring back the school's homecoming parade, and he hopes to get permission to have the student council present news from the school during the first couple of minutes of each Joplin City Council meeting.
