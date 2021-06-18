All of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas is under a heat advisory today from the National Weather Service station in Springfield.

The advisory will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. today. Heat index values of 100 to 109 are expected.

Residents are reminded to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

