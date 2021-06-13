Entries are open for teams to compete in the fifth annual Joplin Workshops Inc. Golf Tournament.
The tourney will be held Friday, Sept. 17, at Schifferdecker Golf Course. There will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
Entry fees are $300 per team, which includes two mulligans and a raffle ticket per player. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Funds raised will benefit Joplin Workshops.
To pre-register, email loriowens@jworkshops.com or jeffjones@jworkshops.com, or call 417-781-2862. Checks should be made payable to Joplin Workshops Inc. and mailed to 520 Michigan Ave., Joplin, MO 64801.
