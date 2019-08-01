Joplin's Empire Market is now accepting entries for its salsa competition, which is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, at the market, 931 E. Fourth St.
The entry fee is $15 per individual contestant. Registration can be completed online by visiting the Joplin Empire Market Facebook page and filling out the form provided.
Registrants must make two gallons of their salsa, which will be tasted both by the public and judges. Tasting will be open to the public at 10 a.m. for a nominal donation, and judging will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Awards will be given for first, second and third place. There also will be a People's Choice Award and an All Market Salsa Award.
All proceeds will benefit the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
Details: info@joplinempiremarket.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.