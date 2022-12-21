Online entry into PhotoSpiva, a photography contest established in 1977 and the longest-running competition of its kind, ends Jan. 1.
PhotoSpiva, hosted by the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin, is open to any amateur or professional photographer in the U.S. and its territories. Submitted images must be the photographer's own work.
A $40 fee is required to enter five photos. Cash awards are given to a number of winners.
The 2023 juror is Jennifer Thoreson. The PhotoSpiva exhibit will run March 18 through May 13 in the new Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex.
