MIAMI, Okla. — Residents near the former B.F. Goodrich tire plant in Miami can now breathe a little easier knowing that the 19 asbestos-tainted debris piles on the property have been removed.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began removing the estimated 15,500 tons of asbestos-tainted debris at the former plant property as part of an emergency action on June 6. The project was completed ahead of the Aug. 21 start of the new school term in Miami.
EPA officials chose that deadline because three schools — Miami Head Start, Nichols Elementary and Will Rogers Middle School — are less than half a mile from the plant site. When the agency initially pitched the project to the community, the children’s health was one of the main concerns.
The final debris pile was removed last week, and contractors are now cleaning up the concrete pad on the property.
“The piles are gone, and we’re just doing some cleanup where the piles sat around the edges of the foundation,” said Mike McAteer, federal on-scene coordinator for the project. “This will give us another couple weeks' worth of work to clean off the pad and do some areas where material fell off along the edges.”
The tire plant began operating in the mid-1940s and shut down in 1986. The owner of the property ultimately filed for bankruptcy. The EPA completed an assessment of approximately 60 acres at the site in search of asbestos-containing material in the demolition piles, utility pits and buildings in late 2018.
The estimated $2.8 million project not only was completed on time but also came in under budget, McAteer said. There were few weather-related delays, and the trucks averaged about 26 loads per day at two area landfills. The air monitoring stations set up around the perimeter all came back negative for airborne asbestos.
“We were on time and under budget, which is good,” McAteer said. “We had budgeted about $2.8 million, and by the time we’re done, I’m expecting around $2.4 million. The good thing for us was the trucks kept rolling, and we had no issues there.”
The project was funded through the EPA’s Superfund program, which is responsible for cleaning up some of the nation’s most contaminated land. The remaining funds will be used to begin phase two of the cleanup.
Phase two will focus on the removal of all asbestos in the powerhouse building by a specialized contractor. The phase also includes the cleanup of several basement areas and seven utility pits that contain asbestos materials.
“In fact, I found out today (Monday) that we’re going to move forward with phase two right away, as soon as I get the paperwork together,” McAteer said. “It may push into late September, early October before I would have that ready, but there won’t be a big gap between the end of phase one and the beginning of phase two.”
The final portion of phase two will be the removal of miscellaneous waste at the site such as the carbon black tank and the Banbury mixers that are coated with carbon black, oil and grease. Materials inside of the old warehouse building such as fluorescent light bulbs containing mercury will also be removed.
The goal is to have phase two completed by the end of the year, and the EPA estimates that project will cost approximately $1.9 million.
“We’re hoping we can have all phase two work done in three months,” McAteer said. “We want to leave this site clean and reusable, so the city of Miami or whoever wants to use it next doesn’t have to worry about anything. We’re crossing off everything that we can think of that might be a problem out there.”
