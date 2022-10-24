VERONA, Mo. — A community meeting has been scheduled this week with federal and state officials to update residents on efforts to monitor air emissions as a result of toxic pollutants that have affected the Verona area.
Representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency's Region 7 will be available to answer questions and talk to individual residents from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Verona Senior High School, 101 E. Ella St. The session will involve the status of EPA monitoring of the BCP Ingredients Inc. plant for emissions that contain odorless and colorless ethylene oxide gas, a suspected cancer-causing agent.
In addition to the one-on-one session, there is to be a 7 p.m. presentation by participating agencies. The EPA will then conduct a question-and-answer session until 9 p.m.
Those to be available at the one-on-one discussions and question session will be from the EPA, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
"We are following through on our commitment to the city of Verona by bringing together federal, state and local partners who are vital for protecting public health and the environment,” EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister said in a statement.
Verona's mayor, Joseph Heck, said he hopes there will be a large public turnout at the meeting "because we have a lot of new things happening" as a result of more action by the EPA in recent weeks.
One of those was a surprise government inspection of the BCP plant last month. Heck said the inspector who went to the plant reported that his detection badge for ethylene alerted but that none of the badges worn by plant workers were going off.
The EPA's surprise inspection of the BCA plant resulted in the installation of fence-line data collection equipment to monitor the level of pollutants, the mayor said.
BCP and Balchem Corp. officials have not yet responded to Globe messages left seeking comments.
BCP Ingredients' nutrient production plant, which is on the outskirts of Verona, has been under scrutiny by the EPA and other government agencies in connection with its operations. BCP Ingredients is a subsidiary company of Balchem. BCP manufactures and markets choline chloride, which the EPA has been monitoring since 2018.
BCP bought the plant in 2001 from former owner Syntex, which also manufactured choline chloride products. The 180-acre Syntex property, where Agent Orange was once manufactured, is now an EPA Superfund site for polluted groundwater.
The extent of the pollutants was revealed in 2021 as the result of an analysis of environmental hot spots by ProPublica, an independent investigative journalism and news organization. After that, the Verona mayor demanded that government officials look into the local cancer rate.
Three months later, the state health department said the non-Hodgkin lymphoma rate in the Verona ZIP code is more than twice as high as that of the surrounding Lawrence County and state, the mayor said previously. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer that begins in the lymphatic system that can be caused by exposure to ethylene oxide, which is used by the BCP Ingredients plant.
Ethylene oxide is a flammable, colorless gas that is used to make a range of products, including antifreeze, textiles, plastics, detergents and adhesives, according to industry sources. Ethylene oxide is also used to sterilize equipment and plastic devices, such as medical equipment, that cannot be sterilized by steam.
The BCP's Verona plant, which is part of Balchem Corp.'s Animal Nutrition and Health Division, manufactures and markets choline chloride, which requires ethylene oxide in its manufacturing process, and BCP also repackages ethylene oxide for other users. Balchem is an international company based in New York.
Choline chloride can be used in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, health and personal care products, agriculture/animal feed/poultry.
EPA records show that its Air Pollution Control Program issued a construction permit to BCP on Sept. 2 that sets emissions limits for particulate matter and requires control devices, a dust collector and wet scrubber, installed at the plant to help reduce emissions.
Government agencies have reported that hundreds of workers at the BCP plant have been exposed over the years to the toxic emissions.
The EPA has been holding public meetings since 2019 to inform Verona area residents of the health risks associated with the sites.
