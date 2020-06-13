MIAMI, Okla. — Children and adults following traditional tribal practices in the area of the Tar Creek Superfund Site are at risk of exposure to toxic metals in the sediments and surface water, according to a federal study that is part of the ongoing mining legacy cleanup.
Nine tribes — Quapaw Nation, Peoria Tribe, Ottawa Tribe, Miami Tribe, Eastern Shawnee Tribe, Modoc Tribe, Wyandotte Nation, Seneca-Cayuga Nation and Cherokee Nation — are based in and around the Tar Creek Superfund Site in Ottawa County and affected historical mining wastes.
Tar Creek, one of the oldest and most complex Superfund sites, is a former lead and zinc mining area that was part of the Tri-State Mining District, which included Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.
The site first came to the attention of the EPA and the state in 1979, when acid mine water came to the surface from underground mining cavities where it ran red as a result of contamination. It was added to the federal National Priorities List, making it a Superfund site in 1983.
The study area includes seven watersheds that flow from Kansas and Missouri into Oklahoma: Fourmile Creek, Elm Creek, Tar Creek and Lytle Creek together, Neosho River, Beaver Creek, Lost Creek and Lower Spring River.
The EPA released the results of the draft Human Health Risk Assessment in May, and they will be discussed online with the public in a webinar from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
The discussion will be led by representatives of the EPA’s Technical Assistance Services for Communities program, a contractor that helps review and explain information to communities in a way that everyone can understand. John Meyer, EPA chief of the Superfund Remedial Branch, said the agency exensively interviewed tribal members, asking about the kind of plants, fish, and other aquatic animals they eat and harvest from the waterways.
“The tribes identify for us how they use the water, how they consume the plants and the fish,” he said. “And they do so at a much greater level than the general public.”
Meyer said information from the health risk assessment will help the agency define future cleanup operations of the site for the surface water. The study is over 2,000 pages long and consists of data from investigations from 2000 to 2017. It considered risks to people from: eating contaminated plants or animals, unintentionally ingesting surface water or sediment, and skin contact with contaminated sediment, water or mine discharge.
“We recognize that this is a very complicated and difficult report for most people to review and digest, and that’s why we do this technical support assistance for communities,” said Meyer. “We work with some of the community groups in the area, and the main one that we work with is the LEAD Agency.”
A set of 19 metals were tested in all sediment and tissue samples from 2017 including cadmium, lead and zinc, which were deemed in the study as chemicals of concern. These chemicals are the focus of the site cleanup activities and were discovered in the sediments of Elm Creek, Tar Creek and Beaver Creek. No chemicals were found in Lost Creek.
The study evaluated exposure to three groups: the tribal lifeway (adults and children following traditional tribal practices), aquatic workers (fish hatchery or environmental employees) and the general public (adult and child recreational users).
Among the findings:
• More than 5% of children following traditional tribal practices that are exposed to lead in all of the studied watersheds could have a blood lead level of 10 mcg/dL (based on high-end exposure assumptions).
• Tribal adults and children who eat aquatic plants and shellfish from all of the watersheds have an increased risk of noncancer health effects.
• In Elm Creek and Tar Creek, aquatic workers have an increased risk of noncancer health effects from work activities. They also have a 1-in-10,000 chance of an extra case of cancer if working in Tar Creek.
• The general public has an increased risk of noncancer health effects from using creek water for drinking and bathing.
An online follow-up question-and-answer session will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, at which the public may ask questions and discuss comments they may want to send to the EPA. The EPA is seeking public comment on the study through July 17.
Rebecca Jim, founder of the environmental watchdog organization LEAD Agency Inc. in northeast Oklahoma, said that every once in a while, people get a chance to say something and community members need to take advantage of this opportunity to have their voices heard. She believes because the forum is being held online, more people will be part of the discussion. LEAD stands for Local Environmental Action Demanded.
“I’m excited to widen the scope with it this year,” said Jim. “We have offered this kind of thing for the community and we get a number of people to come, but I think in this way, we’ll be able to reach many more people. I’m very excited to basically open the doors and allow anyone to tune in, find out and know how to get a comment back to the EPA. It’s our turn.”
Earl Hatley, environmental organizer, said he’s investigated superfund sites for years and Tar Creek is his 18th Superfund site he’s worked on in his career. He plans to challenge some of the assumptions the EPA made in the draft report, and he hopes the public does too.
“We’re standing at a perfect moment in time, where we get to connect all of this up, and this is the most exciting time of the whole process,” he said. “We can make them face the real problem, and that is the contamination of the community. This is the community’s moment to make them deal with it. If we don’t take this moment, we’ll never have it again. This is our opportunity to fix it for our future generations right now.”
Meetings
You do not have to create an account to attend the Microsoft Teams meeting but can log in as a guest. Below are the meeting times, links, meeting call-in numbers, conference ID numbers (if calling in) and instructions for joining the meetings from a variety of devices.
• Wednesday, 6:30 to 7 p.m. online – TASC Accessibility Test Only
Join Microsoft Teams Meeting
+1 347-966-4474 United States, New York City (Toll)
833-676-8347 United States (Toll-free)
Conference ID: 182 378 325#
• Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 pm online — TASC Webinar: OU5 Tar Creek Human Health Risk Assessment
Join Microsoft Teams Meeting
+1 347-966-4474 United States, New York City (Toll)
833-676-8347 United States (Toll-free)
Conference ID: 109 408 236#
• Friday 4 to 5 p.m. online – TASC Follow-up Q&A Session
Join Microsoft Teams Meeting
+1 347-966-4474 United States, New York City (Toll)
833-676-8347 United States (Toll-free)
Conference ID: 395 110 614#
