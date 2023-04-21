CARTHAGE, Mo. — The federal Environmental Protection Agency is thinking about expanding its mining cleanup operations to all of Jasper County, and has slated an open house in Carthage on the matter.
The meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Carthage’s Memorial Hall, 407 S. Garrison Ave. It is open to all.
EPA officials said in a written release they plan to present “information about removal actions conducted in Jasper County, the Superfund cleanup process, technical assistance needs assessment, and community involvement plan.”
“The community will have opportunities to share their thoughts and concerns,” the agency said. “Following the presentation, EPA, federal, state and local health and environmental agencies will be available to talk with residents.”
The EPA also said the Jasper County Health Department will conduct blood-lead testing during the event. Testing is free for pregnant mothers and children from 6 months through 5 years old.
City Administrator Greg Dagnan has said the EPA will also address the Carthage City Council about the proposed expansion of the Superfund Site at its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 326 Grant St. That meeting is also open to the public.
The EPA has been talking with local officials about expanding the decades-old Oronogo-Duenweg Superfund Site for several weeks now.
That site was put on a national priorities list by the EPA for cleanup sites in 1990. The EPA says it has spent millions of dollars removing chat piles in the areas around Webb City, Oronogo, Duenweg and Joplin over that time.
The EPA said mining sites that need to be cleaned up exist across Jasper County and they hope to address those sites by expanding the boundaries of the Superfund site.
“The site boundary expansion will allow EPA to conduct the ongoing, long-term cleanup actions necessary to address human health and environmental risks posed by mine waste found throughout the county from historical lead and zinc mining activities in the area,” the agency said.
Liz Blackburn, Oronogo-Duenweg Mining Belt lead remedial project manager with the EPA, told the Globe earlier this month that the EPA wants people to come to the meeting and tell them what they think about the cleanup process and how to find out if their property is contaminated with lead and zinc.
“When an area is included within a Superfund site boundary, it allows EPA to address the risks of pollution and work with the community to ensure that the cleanup is conducted in a way that is beneficial to the community,” Blackburn said. “The cleanup process also allows contaminated properties to return to beneficial reuse. Examples of redeveloped cleanup areas in Jasper County include the Route 249 highway bypass, solar farms and a 300-acre commercial business park — all of which were areas that were cleaned up by EPA.”
More information People with questions about the blood-lead testing that will be available at Monday’s open house in Carthage can call the Jasper County Health Department at 417-358-3111. For more information about the Oronogo-Duenweg Mining Belt Superfund Site, people can see the story on our website and follow the link there. For more information about the hazards of lead in the environment people can follow the link there.
