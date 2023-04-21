For more information

People with questions about the blood-lead testing that will be available at Monday’s open house in Carthage can call the Jasper County Health Department at 417-358-3111.

For more information about the Oronogo-Duenweg Mining Belt Superfund Site, people can see the story on our website and go to this link.

For more information about the hazards of lead in the environment people can go to this link.