The Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Air and Radiation will host an introductory grants webinar for community organizations, tribes and air agencies.
The webinar is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday. Online registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-epa-grants-registration-168964434171.
The general grants training is being held by the EPA in preparation for the American Rescue Plan’s enhanced air monitoring competitive grant competition. The webinar will cover available EPA grant resources and trainings, applying to opportunities using grants.gov, preparing grant applications, the competitive grant process and audience Q&As.
Over the summer, EPA announced that it will make $50 million in American Rescue Plan funding available to improve ambient air quality monitoring for communities across the United States.
The ARP provides a total of $100 million for the EPA to address health outcome disparities from pollution and the COVID-19 pandemic, with $50 million specifically to advance environmental justice, announced on June 25, and another $50 million for enhanced air quality monitoring.
