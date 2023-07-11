VERONA, Mo. — The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a community meeting next week in Verona about the results of an air monitoring study conducted in the town.
Representatives from EPA’s Region 7 and Missouri state agencies will be available to discuss the study with residents and answer questions.
“We remain committed to keeping the city of Verona well informed about issues affecting their community’s health and the environment,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister in a statement.
Availability of the government officials will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, followed by a community meeting and presentation at 7 p.m. After the presentation, EPA officials will hold a question-and-answer session until 9:30 p.m. All sessions will be held at the Verona High School gymnasium, 101 E. Ella St.
For accommodations for individuals with disabilities, people may contact Euleashia Embry at embry.euleashia@epa.gov.
EPA officials said the purpose of the meeting is to provide results from the ethylene oxide air monitoring study performed in Verona and to discuss recent activities related to the BCP Ingredients Inc. facility in Verona. BCP Ingredients is a subsidiary of chemical giant Balchem, which is based in New York.
An analysis by ProPublica released last year found that Verona was a hot spot of toxic air pollution, prompting the mayor to demand that government officials look into the local cancer rate.
Three months later, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed that the rate of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the Verona ZIP code was more than twice as high as that of surrounding Lawrence County and the state.
ProPublica’s analysis of air pollution data from the EPA found the facility’s ethylene oxide emissions substantially increased local cancer risk; in some areas, the estimated industrial cancer risk was 27 times what the EPA considers acceptable.
Ethylene oxide is an odorless, colorless and flammable gas labeled by the EPA as a carcinogen. It is used for sterilization purposes and the manufacture of chemicals, such as the synthetic nutrient choline chloride produced by BCP Ingredients. According to the EPA, “studies show that breathing air containing elevated ethylene oxide levels over many years increases the risk of some types of cancers, including cancers of the white blood cells (such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma, myeloma and lymphocytic leukemia); and breast cancer in females.”
While BCP is considered by the EPA a minor source for ethylene oxide emissions, a research scientist for the EPA previously said that risk standards for long-term exposure have not yet been established. The company said for the ProPublica analysis that it was “in full compliance with both federal and state regulations” and has “strict protocols in place to ensure that we’re safely manufacturing, storing and transporting ethylene oxide which is used to sterilize medical and surgical equipment for life-saving surgeries and medical procedures.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.