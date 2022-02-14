CARTHAGE, Mo. — Errors in ballot preparation mean an $18 million school bond proposal to build a new performing arts center at Carthage High School won’t be on the April 5 ballot.
The next available date for an election on the issue is Aug. 2, but the Board of Education would need to take another vote to schedule it.
Superintendent Mark Baker, in a post to the Carthage School District’s Facebook page, said he took full responsibility for the ballot trouble.
Baker said an error happened when the district submitted ballot language for both the bond issue and the annual election of school board members. When the ballot language was submitted, the spaces for voters to shade in to make their selections were squares instead of ovals.
Baker said then when the school district submitted revised ballots with the ovals, the language asking voters to approve the performing arts center bond issue was omitted, and no one noticed before the deadline for submitting ballot issues had passed.
“I accept full responsibility,” Baker said. “Charlie Davis (the Jasper County clerk) and his staff are not to blame.”
Globe efforts to reach the county clerk’s office for comment Monday were unsuccessful.
“I humbly apologize,” Baker said in the post. “Please don’t assume my mistake indicates I am against the PAC. I wholeheartedly believe the PAC and the additional classrooms are critical components of providing excellent educational opportunities for our students while providing an event venue our students and community can use.”
Baker said the district would like to get voter approval for the bond issue before it has to submit its tax documents to the county and state Aug. 31, but the board will have to hold a new vote to place the measure before voters.
In January, the board voted 5-2 to put the measure before voters in April.
“Aug. 2 is the next opportunity for an election,” Baker said. “I don’t know what the board will do at this point. We’ll talk about it during our board meeting next Monday to give an update. It definitely will not be dropped, I know that.”
The proposal approved by the Carthage Board of Education in January would have asked voters to extend the debt service portion of the district’s property levy for another two years.
Voters last extended the levy in 2020 to borrow $10 million to expand the Carthage Technical Center South building and renovate the Tech Center North building.
The district’s 83-cent debt service is set to expire in 2040, but if four-sevenths, or 57.1%, of voters approve the measure, the levy would be extended to 2042.
That would allow the district to borrow about $18 million to build a performing arts center, which would include a 1,200-seat auditorium and classroom space for the band, choir and drama programs.
The new auditorium would replace the 800-seat Carthage Auditorium at the Sixth Grade Center on Main Street, while the new classrooms would allow the existing band, choir and drama rooms to be remodeled into regular classroom space.
“I think people are forgetting it’s not just for a performing arts center, it’s classroom additions, and that’s critical for our high school to expand,” Baker said.
He said the district will continue to raise private funds to be used for the project.
The district already has a commitment from the family of Pat and Carolyn Phelps for $750,000 in return for the center to be named for the couple.
Two years ago, when Baker talked about putting the performing arts center before voters after completing the Technical Center expansion, he said he hoped to raise $5 million before sending the measure to a ballot.
In December 2021, Baker said the district’s financial situation had changed and extending the levy by two years would allow the district to borrow more than expected back in 2020, meaning the private fundraising campaign did not have to raise $5 million to complete the project.
Baker said a private fund drive raising about $2 million would put the finishing touches on the center.
