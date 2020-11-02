The Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area has implemented a number of operational changes to ensure continued safety to staff and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Effective this week, there will be no public access to the central office, weatherization and home repair office, or outreach offices. The central office's vestibule will be open for picking up documents. A locked drop box for documentation or applications will be available at all locations.
All agency meetings will be held virtually. Staff will meet with the public only through scheduled appointments. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Staff will continue to primarily use phone, email and social media services to connect with the public.
To reach the central office in Joplin:
• Call 417-627-2014 for administration.
• Call 417-627-2035 or 417-627-2046 for community development, outreach and case management.
• Contact 417-627-2059 or jbarrera@escswa.org, or 417-627-2045 or jwarmoth@escswa.org for Head Start or Early Head Start.
• Contact 417-781-0372, option 7, or sbingham@escswa.org for housing.
• Contact 417-781-0352, option 4, or liheap@escswa.org for utility assistance.
• Call 417-627-2093 or 417-627-2018 for billing.
• Call 417-627-2039 for the Housing Connect program.
• Contact 417-627-2013 or dmarkman@escswa.org for media information.
• Contact 417-627-2025 or ssouder@escswa.org for human resources.
For other ESC office locations, contact 417-781-4437 or cscott@escswa.org for weatherization or home repair; 417-451-2206 or smcaffrey@escswa.org for the Neosho office; 417-845-6011 or gcallahan@escswa.org for the Anderson office; 417-682-5591 or pjudd@escswa.org for the Lamar office; and 417-726-5208 for the North Joplin Early Head Start visitors office.
