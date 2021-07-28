As the region swelters under dangerous heat, local programs are working to get air conditioners to those who need them most.
The Missouri Department of Social Services and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program are able to provide an air conditioner or repairs to existing units for eligible households through the Summer Energy Crisis Intervention Program, offered by the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area in Joplin.
The entire region, including Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma, is under an excessive heat warning and heat advisory until 9 p.m. Thursday. Heat index values of up to 110 degrees are expected, according to the National Weather Service Station in Springfield.
Extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities, the weather service said. Excessive heat could persist into Friday and Saturday, according to the forecast.
“(For) older people with preexisting conditions, like breathing problems, heat can exacerbate the ability to breathe,” said Debbie Markman, ESC's resource development director. "Air conditioning is the best protection we can have against heat-related deaths. Air conditioning costs money to purchase and to run. When a senior is on a fixed income, it is important to have other community resources to fill out these types of gaps.”
Households that are eligible for an air conditioner or repairs are those that:
• Meet income eligibility levels and have a maximum Emergency Capital Investment Program benefit up to $600 per household.
• Have a member who is 65 or older, or a letter from a qualified physician or nurse practitioner stating that a life-threatening condition exists where an air conditioner will eliminate or significantly reduce the possibility of loss of life or heat-related illness.
• Have less than $3,000 in bank accounts, retirement accounts or investments.
• Are composed of U.S. citizens or those legally admitted for permanent residents.
For questions or information, contact ESC's central office in Joplin at 417-781-0352, selecting option 515, or at liheap@escswa.org. Other area offices can be reached at 417-451-2206 for Neosho, 417-845-6011 for Anderson and 417-682-5591 for Lamar.
