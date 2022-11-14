Joplin Area Catholic Schools have added a new extracurricular activity that allows students to play video games as a competitive sport and challenge rivals in other schools across the state.
St. Peter’s Middle School and McAuley Catholic High School have launched an esports program for students with the help of a $500 Local Community Grant from Walmart Supercenter No. 79 in Joplin.
Esports, or electronic sports, is a term used to describe competitive multiplayer video gaming. In a school setting, the esports competitions are organized and supervised by teachers.
The esports teams at Joplin Area Catholic Schools meet Tuesday and Thursday. Students play anywhere from two to five matches per week against other teams. The season kicked off in September.
The esports teams at Joplin Area Catholic Schools are in the MOSEF Conference. The Missouri Scholastic Esports Federation is a grassroots 501(c)(3) organization working in support of middle and high school esports programs across the state.
Esports teams have been expanded to other Missouri schools in Mount Vernon, Branson, Capital City, Hollister and Reeds Spring. The Joplin School District also offers esports for junior varsity and varsity players.
Instead of traditional sports equipment, esports team members are geared up with video game controllers where they play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a Nintendo fighting game where different characters battle it out for victory. They can select any Nintendo character, and many of them are from games the students grew up playing.
Molly Bond, esports coach and English teacher at McAuley, said the program helps students who may not be on traditional sports teams be part of a community.
“We saw a need in our student body, and some of our students didn’t have an after-school activity,” she said. “This was something a lot of students showed interest in. These are students who don’t normally get to be on sports teams, and this allows them to be part of a team where they can grow different skills. It gives them the discipline to come in for practices after school and to be able to have this, they need to keep their grades up.”
Bond said regionals are right around the corner, and it’s getting pretty competitive between the schools.
“We have everyone from beginning to experts, which is cool,” she said. “Our high school esports team is made up of all girls, and none of them had played Super Smash Bros. before this.”
Colleges and universities around the country are offering financial assistance and scholarships for students involved in esports. Competitive gaming is very much a spectator sport with the esports audience growing to 495 million in 2020, according to market research company Newzoo.
Daniel Horinek, a 12-year-old sixth grader at St. Peter’s Middle School, said he has been introduced to new friends in the group and would like to see the esports program grow at Joplin Area Catholic Schools. Six students are currently on the middle school team.
“It’s fun to play against other schools because you never know how good they’re going to be,” he said. “But you can get better throughout the match.”
Nicholas Fajardo, a 12-year-old seventh grader at St. Pete’s Middle School, said he excels at Super Smash Bros. and knew he’d be a valuable addition to the esports team.
“I’ve had really good experiences through this,” he said. “It has made coming to school a lot more fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.