A group of Joplin residents have crafted for tonight a one-of-a-kind event that pays respect to Langston Hughes, an often misunderstood poet who was born in 1901 in Joplin..
The Joplin Little Theater, in partnership with The Langston Hughes Cultural Society, will honor the leader of the Harlem Renaissance with “An Evening with Langston Hughes,” a one-night show featuring poetry readings from more than 30 of Hughes’ works, ranging from “The Negro Speaks of Rivers” to key works lifted from his last published book, “The Panther & the Lash.”
The production is to bring to light an eclectic selection of the man’s most important works of literature. Beyond that, it’s long overdue that Joplin properly recognizes and even embraces Hughes’ legacy, said Nanda Nunnelly, the production’s creator and co-director.
“Langston always claimed Joplin,” she said, “but Joplin has not always claimed Langston. It’s very, very odd. We have a street named after him and a symposium was done at Missouri Southern years and years ago, but we’ve really never (fully) embraced him.
“I go to (Joplin) schools occasionally and speak and read poetry, and when I walk into a classroom of students and ask them how many know Langston Hughes, you might get two or three people raising their hands. And when you ask, 'How many of you know he was born in Joplin?’ and people are like, ‘What?’ I get students from other states calling us and asking for more information about Hughes, and they know he was born in Joplin. But our own kids here don’t know that. They don’t know the impact he’s had, what he wrote and what he said.”
Hughes' family members left Joplin with their 2-year-old son in 1903 right after a white mob lynched a Black man and then paraded through the city to chase out and burn out Black residents. As an adult, Hughes became America’s very first Black writer to earn a living solely from his writing — a vast output of poetry, plays, pageants, short stories, essays, columns and critiques.
“What he did, the amount of writing he accomplished — hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of poems, essays and plays — he really (defined) what Black literature was and is today,” Nunnelly said.
Hughes, however, didn’t hide behind his words from a safe distance. He was renowned for reading his works aloud, often speaking directly to racism in places that were downright hostile toward Black people. He would show up at locations in the Deep South, during the 1940s and 1950s.
Hughes himself once said, “If I wrote (poems) about mountains and flowers, my life would have been much easier. But for me, I couldn’t do that.”
“There were times where he was literally spirited out of town because they were coming to lynch him ... for speaking,” Nunnelly said with a shake of her head. “He pushed buttons.”
Nunnelly's younger brother — radio and TV personality Howie Nunnelly — will play Hughes on the JLT stage.
Howie Nunnelly described Hughes as a one of his most cherished idols.
“I am extremely proud” to play him, he said. “(Nanda and I) grew up with our mother reading his poetry to us, so it seems like one of my childhood heroes I get to play. As kids, we used to put on plays for our families and perform together. Our mother and father encouraged creativity in our family. We have a unique bond, as we come from a biracial heritage: Our mother is white, and our father is Black. That was not widely accepted growing up, so we learned to rely on one another in unique ways. We understand one another and our struggles deeper than most siblings.”
Community members will be reading the selected poems and stories out loud from the stage’s wings, as Howie Nunnelly, playing Hughes, stands center stage and reacts to the words being spoken.
“I have really tried to immerse myself in (Hughes’) spoken-word presentations," he said.. "There was a sense of urgency, yet resolve, in his voice as he spoke. Also, listening and getting a feel for the Harlem Renaissance is important. It gave life to a creative time in African American history that was celebrated for the first time.”
Aside from the siblings' participation, the poems will be read aloud by selected Joplin and area residents, including Lisa Olliges, Louis Morgan, Melodee Colbert-Kean, Jah-Ki Bryant, Ashley Benson, Julie Ensor, David Green, Alisha Nunnelly, Keenan Cortez Sr., Ashley Trotnic, Melissa Swindell and Latayzia Harris.
“There was some talk about should it only be Black people delivering these poems. And I said some of these poems really need to be read by non-Black people,” Nanda Nunnelly said. “We need to have all people speaking his words, all people thinking about some of the things he’s written.”
Tonight's performance will seat roughly 50 paying customers inside the theater because of continued COVID-19 related restrictions. However, through Feb. 27, the show will be available for a download and 48-hour viewing, Nanda Nunnelly said. Tickets are $12. The downloadable content will be a taped version of the stage show, plus backstage commentary and outtakes — “almost a documentary-type show,” she said.
After Feb. 27, all downloads will end, per the agreement the theater has with the estate of Langston Hughes.
Hughes, she said, “is my Shakespeare. He dreamed things and then created them. I think of him as this person that was not afraid to go out there and, if he could dream, he could make it happen.
“He’s just fantastic.”
Want to go?
Limited tickets may only be purchased over the phone, and there will be no online reservations available for the show. To order tickets, or to find out more details about downloading the show and its extra content, call 417-623-3638.
