From a chamber's business expo to a video game presentation, events across the area are being canceled in order to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. The latest announcements include:
• The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed its annual business expo, set for this weekend.
Ashley Siler, director of communications for the chamber, said that organizers were confident in precautions they had taken with the guidance of medical authorities But after several businesses withdrew over the last few days, "we have chosen to err on the side of caution," Siler said in a press release.
"Although there are no confirmed cases in our immediate community, the Newton County Health Department has now suggested that, due to the amount of projected traffic at our event, their recommendation would be to follow the CDC's protocol and not hold large public events at this time," Siler said in the release.
Chamber officials are looking at dates in the summer for rescheduling the event.
• The Joplin High School Language Team announced that the annual Foreign Language Field Day Competition held at Joplin High School on Friday has been canceled, “due to precautions related to the COVID-19 and health department travel restrictions.” Foreign Language Field Day draws hundreds of students from area local high schools every year to test their language and cultural skills. Any paid registrations will be applied to next year.
• Staff members at Freeman Health System have announced the cancellation of the March O’ the Kidney, which was planned to take place on Saturday at Northpark Mall. The event was canceled as a precaution related to spread of the coronavirus, according to a news release from the hospital.
March O’ the Kidney is a 1-mile walk at Northpark Mall designed to raise awareness about kidney disease and to raise money for the Freeman Dialysis Fund.
Memory boards to honor a loved one will be available to sign at Freeman East Dialysis and Freeman Outpatient Dialysis Center in Webb City. Planned raffles of donated items will be conducted online, where supporters can also find a link to Donor Drive, where they can financially support the Freeman Dialysis Fund.
Details: krthomas@freemanhealth. com, 417-347-4629.
• A presentation about video game addiction set for Monday has been canceled. Cam Adair's "Confessions of a Video Game Addict" was to be featured at Pittsburg State University.
