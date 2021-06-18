Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on an event for diversity.
The East Town Dreams District will host a Black expo on Saturday at the Empire Market. In tandem with Juneteenth, the event will put a spotlight on businesses that are underrepresented throughout the community.
We'll have more about this event in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. Over the weekend you'll also find reports about:
- Efforts to raise money to buy a memorial for a lynching victim.
- How the housing market trend throughout Joplin is just like what the rest of the nation is seeing.
- A status update on COVID-19 throughout Southwest Missouri.
We hope you stay cool and have a wonderful weekend.
