Local historians will present a program Tuesday morning that will shed more light on a deadly encounter between Union and Confederate soldiers and guerrillas in the Civil War in western Jasper County.
The county-owned Sherwood/Rader Farm Civil War Memorial Park, located at the corner of Fountain and Peace Church roads between Carl Junction and Joplin, is dedicated to the memory of soldiers and civilians who were killed, injured or made homeless in a series of events that happened on and after May 18, 1863, around the park.
Bob Harrington, president of the Sherwood/Rader Farm Park board, said the public may attend an event at 10 a.m. Tuesday to mark the 158th anniversary of the massacre at the Rader Farm and see projects that have been completed.
Harrington said 75 to 100 students from schools in Joplin will also attend the event.
Reenactors representing both sides of the fight will talk about the soldiers' clothes and equipment.
Local author and historian Larry Wood will talk about the clash at Rader Farm and its impact on the region, and Harrington will talk about the park itself and some of the improvements that have been made since Ed and Allison Hershewe donated the $25,000 needed to buy the park for the county in 2013.
Harrington said just about everything at the park is new since the last official public event held there in 2013.
“We have now completed the stake rail fence around the park,” Harrington said. “We’ve put in a U-drive coming in off Fountain Road with parking spaces available. We put in our initial kiosk and flagpole near the parking area, and the kiosk on that pretty much explains what happened on the site during the skirmish in 1863. We added a split-rail fence about 100 feet behind the barn, which will separate the areas of the park. South of that fence will be our presentation area where long-term we want to build a representative house for the Rader Farm and a cabin, and we’ll redo that barn and fix it so it looks more appropriate for the 19th century.”
Harrington said the board plans to allow the field north of the fence to grow back to natural prairie and that a second kiosk installed last week in the middle of the park talks about the 58 Civil War artifacts found in that field during a 2015 archaeological survey by Chris Dukes, then a graduate student at Missouri State University.
The artifacts include bullets, some showing signs that they were fired and others looking more pristine, indicating they were dropped by soldiers hastily trying to load their muzzleloading weapons. The artifacts also include metal parts from a Union soldier’s cap, or kepi, and the mouth of a canteen.
Changed narrative
The area was the scene of an ambush on May 18, 1863, when rebel guerrillas attacked Union troops. Eighteen Union soldiers were killed, 15 of whom were members of the 1st Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry.
The 1st Kansas Colored was formed in 1862, and its soldiers were the first regiment of African Americans recruited in the Civil War. At Rader Farm, these became the first Black soldiers to see battle, the first to have soldiers die in action and the first to fight alongside white soldiers in the Civil War.
Wood said the artifacts discovered in the 2015 dig have changed the narrative of what happened during what has always been called a “massacre” at Rader Farm.
“Prior to 2015, people thought the Union troops just fled in confusion and none of the Black soldiers had been able to reach their arms and the white troops had deserted the Black troops,” Wood said. “But the archaeological dig showed that some of the Black Union troops and some of the white Union troops had made a stand there on what is now the Sherwood-Rader Farm Civil War Park, and they know that because of the caliber of the ammunition that was found in the 2015 dig. Some of the ammunition was issued to the Black troops who carried Springfield muskets, and some of it was ammunition that the white officers carried for the pistols and carbines.”
The Union soldiers, who were based in Baxter Springs, Kansas, were at the Rader Farm to forage for food; the Confederates were led by Maj. Thomas Livingston, a Jasper County resident and respected businessman in the county before the war.
The day after the skirmish, Union reinforcements from Baxter Springs moved into Jasper County to search for any missing soldiers and found the bodies of soldiers killed at Rader Farm had been mutilated and burned in the farm home.
The Union soldiers burned the nearby community of Sherwood, then the third-largest town in Jasper County, to the ground in retaliation.
Wood said the events at Rader Farm and Sherwood increased the savagery of the fighting in Southwest Missouri and eventually led to nearly the entire population of Jasper County being killed or having to flee the area.
The historical Rader Farm is located a little more than a quarter mile west of the park, but the owner of that land was unwilling to sell to the county. The current park land was more accessible and was available for purchase.
However, Dukes’ archaeological dig, Woods said, increased the importance of the land where the park is located because it “showed there was action that happened right there on that property.”
