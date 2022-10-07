This weekend’s Wings and Wheels event, put on by the Freedom of Flight Museum, will have something fun for those who like their wheels in the air or prefer them on the ground.
Darryl Coit, Freedom of Flight Museum president, said this is the first year for the event that will take place Saturday and Sunday at the General Aviation Terminal of the Joplin Regional Airport.
“We tried to do something a little different for the community,” Coit said. “We thought we would have a car show, and we figured that people who like cars would also like airplanes. We combined the two to see what would happen.”
The Joplin Freedom of Flight Museum has been around since 2012, Coit said. It started out as an internet-based organization. Over time, the museum acquired space at General Aviation Terminal and has steadily been expanding the space and its membership. Its mission is to exhibit the history of regional aviation.
“We try to take stories from about a 50- to 60-mile radius of Joplin,” Coit said. “In that radius, there’s a lot of different stories from the start of aviation to the current time. If we tell the stories of people and events of aviation, we think that’s a really good attraction for people.”
During Saturday’s Wings Event, the museum will be open and have activities for kids, such as rocket building. Local airplanes will be on display, along with a medevac helicopter, a fire and rescue truck and a balloon basket for photo opportunities. The event will also feature hovercraft rides and information booths from Mizzou Aviation, a sponsor of the event.
Also on display will be the T-33 jet trainer, which was donated to the museum last year. Coit refers to the jet as a project airplane. The museum is preparing the jet to be a gate guard, an airplane commonly elevated on posts that welcomes people to an airport. Coit hopes Saturday’s event will draw interested volunteers to come help prepare the jet for display, and notes that people of all skill levels are needed.
The Wheels Event on Sunday will take place in the vast parking lot of the General Aviation Terminal. It will feature a car, hot rod and motorcycle show, with open registration. People can put their vehicles, from normal to sport, on display at the show for an entrance fee. Saturday’s event is being put on by Carol Buck, well-known local car show organizer. The museum will open on Sunday as well.
Proceeds from the two-day event will go toward the museum and its efforts to support youth STEM education. Coit said the museum is looking to expand its STEM program, and needs more materials and volunteers.
Coit said supporting STEM education is an important part of the education mission at the museum. Aerospace deals with every discipline of science and technology. The museum regularly holds field trips for local students, featuring tours and projects at the museum. Coit said he hopes this weekend’s events will help raise funds to build the museum and support these missions.
