Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds gusts up to around 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Kansas, Bourbon, Crawford and Cherokee Counties. In Missouri, Vernon, Barton and Jasper Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&