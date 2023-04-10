Lafayette House, a Joplin-based nonprofit that offers services to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, has scheduled a number of events in April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Sexual violence is any nonconsensual conduct of a sexual nature, according to the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. It encompasses a large continuum of acts including unwanted obscene comments, sexual harassment, voyeurism, exposure, sexual exploitation, sexual assault, rape, forcible sodomy, incest, child sexual abuse, ritual abuse, statutory rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, sex trafficking and intimate partner sexual assault.
Sexual Assault Awareness Month aims to raise visibility about sexual assault and share how it can be prevented.
Approximately 1 in 5, or an estimated 25.5 million, women in the U.S. report a completed or attempted rape at some point in their lifetime, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. About 2.6% of U.S. men, an estimated 2.8 million, experienced completed or attempted rape victimization in their lifetime, the group says.
Nationwide, 81% of women and 43% of men reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment and/or assault in their lifetime, according to the group.
But fewer than half — sometimes far fewer — of all sexual assaults are reported to law enforcement, and the prevalence of false reporting for sexual assault crimes is low — between 2% and 10%, according to research.
In the Southwest Missouri region, more than 1,300 individuals sought services for sexual assault last year, said Ashley Shead, program director for Lafayette House.
"People from all walks of life, education, income levels and gender identities experience sexual assault," she said. "However, society often normalizes and minimizes their experiences, which only continues to perpetuate the feelings of isolation, invisibility and shame that victims often feel."
Shead said it is important for the community to show nonjudgmental support and empowerment to sexual assault survivors.
"Empowerment gives victims of sexual violence the opportunity to see themselves as strong survivors who can actively advocate for themselves, whether that be in seeking justice, obtaining therapy or simply telling their story," she said. "Empowerment restores a survivor’s power and control over their own life. It is equally as important to educate the community about topics such as sexual coercion and the importance of consent to hopefully prevent further sexual assaults as well."
Schedule of events
The month's events include:
• Take Back the Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of the criminal justice building at Missouri Southern State University. Lafayette House will partner with students and advocates from MSSU and the Joplin campus of Kansas City University for this awareness event, which is open to the public.
• A community sexual assault review team event at noon Wednesday at the Route 66 Event Center in Webb City. Lafayette House will partner with Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin for a public meeting to educate and spread awareness of the collaboration that takes place to support sexual assault survivors. The meeting is open to the public.
• A Lafayette House booth at Third Thursday on April 20 in downtown Joplin. The organization will offer information on sexual assault awareness and invite the public to paint their handprints to show support for survivors.
• Breaking the Silence 5K and 10K races at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Landreth Park. Registration can be done at runsignup.com; fees are $40 for the 5K and $45 for the 10K. Virtual runs also are offered for $35 and $40. Register by Sunday to be guaranteed a T-shirt. The event will include a pre-race speaker, a survivors' line, awards and free informational resources.
If you have been assaulted and need assistance, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673 to be connected, via an affiliate organization of the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider.
According to RAINN, calling the hotline gives you access to a range of free services including confidential support from a trained staff member, support finding a local health facility that is trained to care for survivors of sexual assault and offers services like sexual assault forensic exams, someone to help you talk through what happened, local resources that can assist with your next steps toward healing and recovery, referrals for long-term support in your area, information about the laws in your community and basic information about medical concerns.
Lafayette House also has a 24-hour line at 800-416-1772. The organization offers specialized counseling for victims of rape or childhood sexual abuse, as well as support groups and group counseling. It also have trained advocates who respond to local emergency rooms to provide support to victims.
