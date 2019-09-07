People across the area can take part in a number of events to remember the attacks of 9/11, and to honor the victims who died that day. The following events are being offered on Wednesday, Sept. 11:
Joplin's VFW Post 534 will provide a place for 9/11 remembrance and reflection for the community with events at the post, 110 Veterans Way.
Post members will begin with an opening prayer at 7:30 a.m., followed by a reading of the names of those who died and those who gave their lives to save others.
A brief moment of silence is planned at the moment of each of the four attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
• 7:46 a.m., when the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center.
• 8:03 a.m., when the second plane hit the south tower of the World Trade Center.
• 8:37 a.m., when the plane crashed at the Pentagon.
• 9:03 a.m., when the plane crashed in a Pennsylvania field.
Area residents are invited to stop by throughout the day. Chairs will be provided for guests. People interested in reading a portion of the names will be welcome to do so.
Details: 503-569-3228.
----------
CARTERVILLE, Mo. — A remembrance ceremony at Comet's Park will honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. The event begins at 11 a.m. at the park, at the intersection of Route 66 and Fountain Street.
Organizers will host a moment of silence and will fly the flag at half-staff. Veterans are scheduled to speak and provide a poetry reading, while addressing veterans' work in Iraq and Afghanistan following the attacks.
After the ceremony, guests are invited to stay for music, lemonade and cookies.
The ceremony is co-sponsored by Carterville First Baptist Church, the Carterville Community Initiative, Americorps Vista and the Corporation for National and Community Service.
Details: 417-673-4676.
----------
BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Veterans Task force has planned a community memorial event, 9/11: Branson Remembers.
The patriotic service will be conducted at the American Presidential Museum, 3107 W. 76 Country Blvd. Events will include speakers and accounts given from survivors from the attack at the World Trade Center.
Details: 800-712-4659.
----------
HOLLISTER, Mo. — The College of the Ozarks will host a 9/11 Memorial Service at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Events will take place at the Lest We Forget memorial, next to the College of the Ozarks Fire Department, 100 Opportunity Ave. The ceremony is intended to honor the victims of 9/11.
Details: 800-222-0525.
