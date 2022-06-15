The EastTown Dreams District, a grassroots group aiming to revitalize a historic Joplin neighborhood, is celebrating diversity and inclusion in Southwest Missouri with the Juneteenth Heritage Festival slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Melodee Colbert-Kean, organizer and treasurer of the EastTown Dreams District Committee, said her group, which will be putting on the second Joplin Regional Juneteenth Black Expo, partnered with the Emancipation Celebration Committee and the Joplin NAACP's Breaking Boundaries to make the festival a three-day event.
The event is meant not only to bring the Joplin community together but also to highlight Juneteenth, which was designated last year as a federal holiday to remember the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans.
On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, where they brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Friday
Missouri Southern State University will host the Joplin NAACP’s “Breaking Boundaries” event at 5:30 p.m. Friday in rooms 205 and 211 in the North End Zone Facility. The program on local Black history and significance will run from 6 to 7 p.m. with a guest speaker presentation followed by a Q&A session. Admission is a $5 donation. MSSU students will be admitted free with an ID.
Saturday
The Emancipation Celebration Committee is hosting its fifth annual Emancipation Charity Golf Tournament at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Schifferdecker Golf Course. Registration is from 7 to 8:30 a.m.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble and is $240 per team. Visit https://www.joplinemancipation.com/golf for more information. Event proceeds will support the Park Days Freedom Festival held every August in Ewert Park.
The Joplin Regional Juneteenth Black Expo will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Joplin Empire Market. The expo will feature fashion, arts, music, awards, giveaways, business leaders and exhibitors.
There will be an after-party with entertainment from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. Shaun Munday, of Springfield, will perform live music.
Sunday
The heritage festival will wrap up with Soulfood Sunday at 5 p.m. at Food Park 66, 905 W. Seventh St. in Joplin. There will be music, a variety of food trucks and socializing.
East Town
The area known as the East Town neighborhood, Joplin’s first settlement, was originally platted in 1871 by Tennessee migrant John C. Cox. The current Langston Hughes-Broadway, which also is an original part of Route 66, was considered the Main Street of East Town. It joined with the town of Murphysburg, which is now a historic neighborhood west of Main Street, to incorporate as the city of Joplin in 1873.
The mission of the EastTown Dreams District is to foster improvements in the community through educational events, community engagement and economic development in an effort to stimulate pride and revitalization in the East Town area.
Colbert-Kean is one of the many business owners with establishments in the East Town area — the neighborhood generally bounded by St. Louis Avenue, Murphy Boulevard, Seventh Street and North Street.
Her restaurant, MEs Place Soul Food Kitchen at 1203 E. Langston Hughes-Broadway, has been open for about 10 years.
“We want people to know that Broadway used to be the main vein of Joplin,” Colbert-Kean said. “This is where businesses and shipments came through. We also want to ensure that the area is preserved and that it’s known for its history. There are a lot of businesses that are seeing the value of being on Broadway in East Town. It’s a connector from Range Line to local small businesses downtown.
“I think people are just now starting to see the real value and the potential that it can bring to their business.”
Grant funding
The EastTown Dreams District, now a 501(c)(3) organization, received a $2,000 grant this year from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to fund the three-day Joplin Regional Juneteenth Black Expo.
The foundation has a fund the focus of which is diversity, equity and inclusion, according to Aaron Scott, director of comunications and marketing. That fund supports smaller grant requests, such that for the expo, to ensure the representation of diverse voices in community conversations, engagement and leadership.
“This is our second year to receive this grant,” Colbert-Kean said. “It helps not only put on the expo, but it helps if someone needs transportation, it supports the vendors and markets the event. We are super thankful to the Community Foundation of the Ozarks because without that, there are aspects of putting this on that may not have happened.”
